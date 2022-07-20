Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Thursday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
Nice weather today! Rain will begin to return tonight though and Friday is looking like a wet one, especially in southern Wisconsin. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Winona's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winona folks should be prepared for hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. The for…