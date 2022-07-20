Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Thursday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.