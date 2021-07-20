This evening's outlook for Winona: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
