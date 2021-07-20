 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winona: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thick smoke blankets Russian city as wildfires rage amid heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News