Winona's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. D…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expec…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chan…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…