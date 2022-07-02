Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.