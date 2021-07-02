Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.67. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.