This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
