For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
