 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Families flooded with support as Oregon mega fire spreads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News