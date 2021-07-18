Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
