Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Wisconsin Monday, small chance of severe storms in southern Wisconsin
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tonight. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in southern Wisconsin in our updated forecast.
Nice weather today! Rain will begin to return tonight though and Friday is looking like a wet one, especially in southern Wisconsin. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
Yet another cold front will be working across Wisconsin Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms and a small chance for severe weather in the northern part of the state. Get all the details here.
The cold front has cleared the state, but a few showers and storms will still be around today. See when and where the best rain chance is and what temperatures are expected in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll see sunshine …
Winona's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winona folks should be prepared for hi…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Tuesday. It should rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy…