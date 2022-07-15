Winona's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
