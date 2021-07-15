This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
