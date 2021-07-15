Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.