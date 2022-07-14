Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Friday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.