Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
