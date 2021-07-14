Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.