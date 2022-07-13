Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.