Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.