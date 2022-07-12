Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.