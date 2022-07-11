Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
