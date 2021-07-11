For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
