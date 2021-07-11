 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa leaves Florida after bringing intense rain and wind

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News