Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.