Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

Local Weather

