For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
