This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Winona
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
