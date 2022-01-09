 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low -6F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

