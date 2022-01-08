For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 0F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . A -4-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 10 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umb…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5. A -13-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 6. A 4-degree low is forecasted. …
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.