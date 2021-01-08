For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.83. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
