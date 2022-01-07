Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5. We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees today. The Winona area s…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 10 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umb…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5. A -13-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% …
This evening in Winona: Becoming windy with snow showers. Low around 10F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one i…
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…