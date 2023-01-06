Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 1 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.