This evening's outlook for Winona: Bitterly cold. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop …
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5. We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees today. The Winona area s…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 10 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umb…