Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 2F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -13 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph.