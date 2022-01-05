 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 2F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -13 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

