This evening's outlook for Winona: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Winona
