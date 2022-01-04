Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Becoming windy with snow showers. Low around 10F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.