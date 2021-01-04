 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News