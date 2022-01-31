This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
