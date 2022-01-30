 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

