Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Sunday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

