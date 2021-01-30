This evening's outlook for Winona: Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Sunday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatu…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcast…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperature…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mp…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21.38. Today's for…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 12.03. A 16-degree…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 14.9. A 24-degree …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.81. 15 degrees …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.34. Today's forecasted …