For the drive home in Winona: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Winona
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
