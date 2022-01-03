 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News