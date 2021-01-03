 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

Local Weather

