Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mainly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

