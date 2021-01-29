 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

