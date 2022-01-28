Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.