 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds overnight. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.64. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News