Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 5.01. A 0-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

