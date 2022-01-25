Winona's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mostly clear skies. Low -17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
