 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 12.18. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News