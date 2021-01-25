Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 12.18. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.