For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 12.18. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 14.99. We'll see a l…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mp…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 12.03. A 16-degree…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.33. A 9-degree low is f…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21.38. Today's for…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up…
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It…