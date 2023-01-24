This evening in Winona: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
Snow still likely in Wisconsin today, but we'll see a gradual decrease in the coverage and intensity of the activity. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 23 degrees is toda…
This evening in Winona: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be…
This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures b…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Winds shou…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Winona Monday, with temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect per…