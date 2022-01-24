 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Bitterly cold. Clear to partly cloudy. Low -9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at . A -16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

Local Weather

