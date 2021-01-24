 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 10.47. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

