Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

