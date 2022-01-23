Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -9 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.