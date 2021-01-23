 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.74. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

