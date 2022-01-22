This evening in Winona: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low -3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. A -5-degree low is forecasted…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.