Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low -3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.